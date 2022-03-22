POWERLIFTING: Girls from across West Texas return home with state medals

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Meet finished up over the weekend. Several girls from the Permian Basin proved they are among the strongest in Texas.

Miray Rodriguez from Pecos won her second state championship. She set a new state record for her weight class by squatting 460 pounds. Naturally, Rodriguez earned an award for best squat at the meet. She also took home best deadlift.

Rodriguez wasn’t the only state champion from our area. Stanton’s Mari Lozano lifted more than 1000 total pounds to win the 3A small school title.

The girls from McCamey put on a great performance, taking 4th place in the state as a team. Genesis Martinez led the way, winning the individual gold medal. Her squat set a new weight class record.

Fellow Lady Badgers Alexis Renteria and Nyia Allen both medaled with 3rd place finishes.

Diana Keeler is bringing a silver medal back to Midland Classical Academy. She squatted 320 lbs., bench pressed 225 lbs., and deadlifted 340 lbs. to finish in second place for her weight class. Keeler is a junior, so she’ll be back looking for gold next year.

The Kermit Yellow Jackets had five lifters at State. Two of them are coming home with medals. Izabela Amaro and Zenia Florez both took third place in their respective weight classes.

Crane had a trio of lifters put forward strong performances. Jazlyn Martinez won a bronze medal. Natali Garza got a medal for 4th place. Junior Bethany Todd almost made the podium as well, finishing 6th.

Coahoma got a 3rd place finish from Christian Everett. Her teammate Neveah Kerby took 6th in the same weight class.

Reagan County had its girls take 3rd and 6th as well. Anahi Narvaez brings home the bronze. She and teammate Aleyda Flores are both sophomores, so we’ll be hearing from them again.

