Advertisement

Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.(Source: Pfizer/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is voluntarily recalling its blood pressure drug Accuretic because there’s too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines.

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you’re exposed to too much for too long.

Though there haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, Pfizer is recalling it just in case.

The recall includes the brand name and two generics. More details are available on Pfizer’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
Traffic is backed up at 42nd and Grandview Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Victim in Tuesday morning crash identified
Cudd participated in the Jan. 6 riots.
Midland Mayor says Jenny Cudd has ‘suffered enough’, recommends no punishment for role in Jan. 6 riots
Three young males were caught on a surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal...
Three young males were caught on surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

At least two tornadoes struck the region Tuesday night, killing at least one person and leaving...
Deadly storm sweeps through New Orleans
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading...
Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Special needs cheerleaders invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Police: 7 children being treated at hospital after taking suspected prescription medication
Police: 7 children being treated at hospital after taking suspected prescription medication