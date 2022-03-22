Oil and Gas Expo Tomorrow Also has Job Fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Almost 200 vendors will be there to showcase the latest developments in oil and gas.

“Wednesday, 9-2 is when the job fair is, come prepared, bring lots of resumes, bring your social security card, your driver’s license and be ready to talk,” Kim delaPena of Jobs Fair Now tells CBS7.

At least a quarter of employers on site will be looking to hire within the week, some even with next day drug testing available.

So this isn’t your average “send me your resume” online event. There will be conversations and connections followed by quick action, so you won’t want to miss it should your next employment move be with the oil and gas industry.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.