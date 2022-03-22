UPDATE: Victim in Tuesday morning crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE 5:24 p.m. 3/22/22: The victim in Tuesday morning’s fatal hit and run has been identified as Michael Joe King.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. 3/22/22: Per OPD, At around 7 a.m., OPD was called to the intersection of E. 42nd and N. Grandview in reference to a hit and run where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Medical personnel arrived on scene and advised that the pedestrian, a 28-year-old male, was dead.

Witnesses say the victim was standing in the left turn lane on the 1900 block of E. 42ndSt. when a red vehicle was traveling eastbound and struck the victim in the left turn lane and then fled the scene, turning northbound on N. Grandview.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was a Toyota Corolla and the driver was identified as 25-year-old Christy Contreras. An arrest warrant has been obtained and she was arrested without incident. She will be transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Contreras is being charged with an accident involving death.

The victim is not being identified yet pending notification of next of kin. The investigation continues.

UPDATE 12:46 p.m. 3/22/22: Per the OPD Facebook page, Things are back to normal at 42nd and Grandview. The accident has now been cleared.

The Odessa Police Department is working a ‘major accident’ at the intersection of Grandview and 42nd Street Tuesday morning.

A CBS7 crew on scene report that an officer is directing traffic at the busy intersection.

Our crew also says there appear to be two vehicles involved in this, as well as a deceased individual seen in the roadway on 42nd Street.

Traffic is flowing slowly through the intersection during rush hour. All traffic is closed heading eastbound on 42nd Street past Grandview.

Avoid this area if possible.

#BREAKING A 'major accident' has been reported near 42nd and Grandview. Police say the area may be closed for hours this morning. Posted by Matthew Alvarez - CBS7 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

