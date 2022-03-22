Advertisement

Odessa Police and DPS join forces to stop street racing

By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Per Odessa Police, five arrests were made in an operation with Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to cut down on illegal street racing.

In addition, The operation resulted in a total of 53 traffic stops, with 24 citations and 42 warnings issued and the recovery of a stolen motorcyle.

This joint operation between OPD and THP will be occurring monthly in an effort to stop illegal street racing and deadly conduct in Odessa.

