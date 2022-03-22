Midland woman proves there’s no age limit on giving back

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - You’re never too old to volunteer.

One Midland woman is proving that to be true as she donates her time to Meals on Wheels.

Sue Solari might be 88 years old, but she shows no signs of slowing down.

She says since she’s been blessed with good health, she wants to do what she can to help others who haven’t.

Every Monday, Sue Solari and her 84-year-old friend Beverly pick up meals and deliver them to Midland’s homebound, disabled, and elderly.

The ladies take turns every week…one of them drives and the other brings the meals to the door.

“You stop and think with a lot of these people we’re probably the only people they see all day. There are some that we stop and visit with and others that you just deliver, but it’s still meaningful,” said Solari.

When you see someone once a week for years and years, it’s easy for a connection to be made.

Solari is familiar with everyone on her route and says it’s difficult when a regular passes away.

“That’s hard. Especially people that we’ve visited with and know their families and things like that. You don’t get to know them that well, but still they’re a part of your life,” said Solari.

Solari wants to volunteer for as long as she is able.

Giving back is just as fulfilling for her as it is for the people she helps.

Solari tells me she never really thinks about her age and if she’s healthy she will continue volunteering.

