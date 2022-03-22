Advertisement

Midland woman proves there’s no age limit on giving back

You’re never too old to volunteer. One Midland woman is proving that to be true as she donates her time to Meals on Wheels.
By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - You’re never too old to volunteer.

One Midland woman is proving that to be true as she donates her time to Meals on Wheels.

Sue Solari might be 88 years old, but she shows no signs of slowing down.

She says since she’s been blessed with good health, she wants to do what she can to help others who haven’t.

Every Monday, Sue Solari and her 84-year-old friend Beverly pick up meals and deliver them to Midland’s homebound, disabled, and elderly.

The ladies take turns every week…one of them drives and the other brings the meals to the door.

“You stop and think with a lot of these people we’re probably the only people they see all day. There are some that we stop and visit with and others that you just deliver, but it’s still meaningful,” said Solari.

When you see someone once a week for years and years, it’s easy for a connection to be made.

Solari is familiar with everyone on her route and says it’s difficult when a regular passes away.

“That’s hard. Especially people that we’ve visited with and know their families and things like that. You don’t get to know them that well, but still they’re a part of your life,” said Solari.

Solari wants to volunteer for as long as she is able.

Giving back is just as fulfilling for her as it is for the people she helps.

Solari tells me she never really thinks about her age and if she’s healthy she will continue volunteering.

Senior Life is always looking for more help…you can find a link to sign up on their website here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
Cudd participated in the Jan. 6 riots.
Midland Mayor says Jenny Cudd has ‘suffered enough’, recommends no punishment for role in Jan. 6 riots
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Texas DPS logo
DPS arrests five in joint human trafficking operations
Three young males were caught on a surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal...
Three young males were caught on surveillance camera making entry into Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

Latest News

Midland woman proves there's no age limit on giving back
Miray Rodriguez from Pecos won her second powerlifting state championship
POWERLIFTING: Girls from across West Texas return home with state medals
An AC condensor sits outside on a windy day in West Texas
‘Tis the season (to make sure your air conditioner is properly maintained)
Shelter in Odessa Opens in November
New Odessa Animal Shelter to Open in November