Midland and Odessa Firefighters fight Central fires

ODESSA and MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -While we have not yet entered peak wildfires season, dry weather and strong winds have sparked fires across the state...

Tonight crews from all over Texas including right here in the Permian Basin have traveled to parts of North and Central Texas to battle blazing fires.

An Odessa fire rescue official tells CBS7 so far crews from all over have worked to put out around 100 fires, that’s even including the Eastland’s complex fire which has burned through more than 50 thousand acres.

Since fire officials say this is one of the worst fire seasons, both Midland and Odessa fire departments sent crews to help out where needed.

To help those who have suffered injuries in wildfires burning all across Barnhart, Cisco and even areas south of Big Spring,

Through the Texas Emergency Medical Taskforce Odessa Fire Rescue deployed a 2-person crew on a week-long mission to bring aid to those in need.

Rodd Huber, EMS Odessa Fire-Rescue Chief, says going to help these communities has been communities.

“When you get the opportunity to go help those smaller communities that can’t that’s what we do,” Huber said. “That’s what we sign up for and obviously it’s encouraging and gratifying to help out people when they’re in their biggest need.”

Over the past week, the National Weather Service has issued multiple red flag warnings because of the recent weather patterns combined with strong wind conditions and warm temperatures. All that combined raises the risk of dangerous wildfires.

“So that’s why the city of Ranger burned,” Huber said. “ That’s why the hundred-year-old church burned, and so it’s tragic. There are a lot of people that have lost their homes and so does the fire rescue is just trying to do their parts to help out those smaller communities they don’t have those resources.”

The Midland Fire Department also sent a 2-person crew deployed through the intrastate fire mutual aid system.

Michael Tully, Assistance Chief of MFD, said they were able to provide a truck as well.

“We send our tiff miss type six which is a bus-truck sort of speak with two firefighters on it, Tully said. “We send our guys training, we provide maintenance for the truck so when they request we staff it and provide assistance whenever we can.”

Odessa Fire officials say they expect their crew back tomorrow while Midland Fire officials says their crew will be back Thursday.

Both crews could end up staying longer subject to weather conditions.

