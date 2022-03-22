Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled

By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl from Utah.

Utah police said Areli Arroyo Osuno was found in Texas, ABC4 reported.

The report also said that the suspect, David Lopez, 20, is in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

