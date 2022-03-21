New Odessa Animal Shelter to Open in November

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The new shelter just announced they will open this November. While they are a kill shelter now, their ultimate goal is to transition into a no kill one.

Keith Dial, an Odessa animal rights advocate tells CBS7, “This is gonna double the size of our capacity in Odessa, it’s gonna be a nice storefront.”

That means more of a capacity to hold strays for longer, creating less of a need to euthanize any animal. Their ventilation has also been addressed. Poor ventilation last year caused a disease outbreak which forced the shelter to close for two weeks.

Dial continues, “state of the art ventilation will help keep some of the disease issues that happen in shelters frequently at bay, make it a lot more difficult for that to occur. Just having new technology and new structure is going to help with that a lot.”

And if you love animals and are looking for a job, you’re in luck.

Dial reminds us, “They have openings for kennel work, even openings for animal control officers, to be on the street, to help us keep a healthier community.”

So the goal is simple. More space, better ventilation, and a public advocacy campaign to neuter your existing pets and adopt over shop for a new one. With that, a no kill shelter may be feasible within the next few years.

