Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles

Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Mike Tyson’s latest cannabis edible has a tongue-in-cheek reference to a body part.

The legendary boxer’s gummy products, “Mike Bites,” come in the shape of an ear.

It is a joking reference to Tyson’s infamous 1997 heavyweight championship match against Evander Holyfield. At one point in the fight, Tyson bit off a small chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson was disqualified immediately afterward, and that moment became one of the most bizarre moments in boxing history.

In refernece to his new edibles, Tyson tweeted, “These ears actually taste good!”

As for Tyson and Holyfield, they have long reconciled since the fight.

In 2014, when Holyfield made it into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Tyson gave the induction speech.

