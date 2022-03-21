Midland church planning to feed the city with free Easter brunch

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United and the Transform Church in Midland have big plans for Easter Sunday, they want to feed the entire city of Midland.

Several families spend Easter hunting for eggs and breaking bread together.

Some of us don’t have family in town to share the holiday with, but thriving united has a solution to that problem.

On April 17th, the entire 100 block of Texas Avenue in downtown Midland will be blocked off.

“Midland’s Longest Table” will take over the block to serve the community free brunch and host the city’s largest Easter egg hunt.

Ty Johnson, Director of Community Outreach and Spiritual Development at Thriving United, says they have big plans for the event.

“It’s our goal to feed the whole community. We’re gonna have everybody come out, fellowship, break bread together,” Johnson said. “Then they’ll get to hear some amazing music and then I’ll bring an Easter message.”

The inspiration behind “Midland’s Longest Table” is simple Pastor Ty Johnson says he wants to feed the entire city.

What started as an event for 200 people has quickly grown and more than 700 tickets have been claimed.

“With the COVID season and everything that’s separated us as a community,” Johnson said. “ We thought what do we want to do for Easter that’s going to be fun, that’s going to be unique, that’s going to be innovative. I said “let’s feed the whole city” and everybody got on board. All hands on deck we got started and that’s how this all came together.”

Feeding all of Midland means feeding all of Midland.

Thriving united has members making sure that even people without homes or internet access know they are welcome at “Midland’s Longest Table”

“We’ve got a team of about 60 volunteers who are distributed and placed across the city letting people who don’t have the opportunity to know about this, letting them know,” Johnson said. “We want all populations fed, not just the internet, not just those on tv, but everyone in midland.”

The event is free to attend, but Thriving United needs to know how many people they are feeding.

You can get your tickets at thrivingunited.org

