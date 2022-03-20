West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraiser to raise money for fuel engine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In efforts to keep fire engines fueled and cover equipment expenses, the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraising event, early Saturday morning.

Volunteer firefighters whipped up a delicious pancake, bacon and sausage breakfast plate that was sold for five dollars each.

The proceeds from the breakfast plate will go towards fueling fire engines which cost around 200 to 300 dollars to fill up.

Volunteer fire Chief Richard Peases says the volunteer fire department mostly runs donations from the community and without funds, protecting the community becomes challenging.

“Our income is very limited and we have a lot of overhead. It cost a lot of money to run this fire department, we’ve got the biggest district around here and it’s really strain from time to time and it cost a lot of money to keep this thing going. Without this, the donations we can operate,” said Richard Pease, West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department Chief.

Chief Pease says the volunteer fire department’s goal is to host a fundraiser every few months.

