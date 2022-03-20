Advertisement

Midland YMCA hosts first Shamrock Shake Fun Run

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first-ever Shamrock Shuffle-themed fun run stepped off Saturday morning at the Midland YMCA.

Three hundred kids, teens, and adults participated in a 5k/10k/1k race near Wadley-Barron park and the surrounding neighborhood.

The purpose of the run is to raise money to benefit the YMCA’s annual scholarship program that supports children, individuals, and families in need of services offered by the YMCA.

The Midland YMCA says Shamrock Shuffle-themed fun run is their largest race so far.

“It feels great. The events we had in the past, have had a lower registration and that’s partly because it is cold in February when we did this so moving the day and having the greatest turnout and greatest energy that we had so far, it feels great to move to a new theme and new race. It’s something that all the families in all of Midland Can really get,” said Amy Evans, Senior Director of Operation, Midland YMCA.

The Midland YMCA says it plans to host a golf tournament in May and a clay shoot in August to continue to raise money for its campaign.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
The accident occurred on Highway 80 and Faudree Road. Authorities say the roads will be...
Major accident on Highway 80 and Faudree Road
Cudd participated in the Jan. 6 riots.
Midland Mayor says Jenny Cudd has ‘suffered enough’, recommends no punishment for role in Jan. 6 riots
Texas DPS logo
DPS arrests five in joint human trafficking operations
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

The proceeds from the breakfast plate will go towards fueling fire engines which cost around...
West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraiser to raise money for fuel engine
Family Promise of Midland dedicates a playground after Kirby Collier.
Family Promise of Midland opens a new playground in honor of Kirby Collier
Those attending will experience around 180 booths filled with comic con collectibles, artwork,...
2022 Comic con taking over Midland Horseshoe Arena this weekend
2022 Comic con taking over Midland Horseshoe Arena this weekend
2022 Comic con taking over Midland Horseshoe Arena this weekend