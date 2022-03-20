Midland YMCA hosts first Shamrock Shake Fun Run

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first-ever Shamrock Shuffle-themed fun run stepped off Saturday morning at the Midland YMCA.

Three hundred kids, teens, and adults participated in a 5k/10k/1k race near Wadley-Barron park and the surrounding neighborhood.

The purpose of the run is to raise money to benefit the YMCA’s annual scholarship program that supports children, individuals, and families in need of services offered by the YMCA.

The Midland YMCA says Shamrock Shuffle-themed fun run is their largest race so far.

“It feels great. The events we had in the past, have had a lower registration and that’s partly because it is cold in February when we did this so moving the day and having the greatest turnout and greatest energy that we had so far, it feels great to move to a new theme and new race. It’s something that all the families in all of Midland Can really get,” said Amy Evans, Senior Director of Operation, Midland YMCA.

The Midland YMCA says it plans to host a golf tournament in May and a clay shoot in August to continue to raise money for its campaign.

