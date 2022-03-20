Advertisement

Family Promise of Midland opens a new playground in honor of Kirby Collier

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday afternoon, family, friends, and loved ones gathered at the Family Promise of Midland for a dedication ceremony held to memorialize Kirby Collier.

Kirby grew up in Midland and graduated from midland high school in 2012. She was known around the community as  ‘Ms. Kirby from all the children she spent time babysitting.

Unfortunately, after going off to college in Florida and maintaining a 4.0 G.P.A., Kirby suffered from a drug overdose and passed away at the age of 22.

Kirby had a longtime battle of drug addiction.

Kirby’s family tells CBS7 it means the world to see so many lives she touched show up at the dedication ceremony.

She was loved fiercely. Every second of her life She was prayed for, she was wanted, she was loved and yet she still died from a heroin and fentanyl overdose. It can happen to anyone, it doesn’t know any boundaries whatsoever and I just hope that anyone struggling will reach out and ask for help. We don’t want anyone to die and we don’t want any Family to struggle like we have struggled and have to mourn their child,” said Kim Collier, Kirby’s mother.

The playground sits on 2908 w Ohio Avenue and it is open to the public.

If you someone battling drug addiction, you can reach out to the Springboard Center in Midland or text ‘144family’ to 50700 to take your first step towards recovery.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
The accident occurred on Highway 80 and Faudree Road. Authorities say the roads will be...
Major accident on Highway 80 and Faudree Road
Cudd participated in the Jan. 6 riots.
Midland Mayor says Jenny Cudd has ‘suffered enough’, recommends no punishment for role in Jan. 6 riots
Texas DPS logo
DPS arrests five in joint human trafficking operations
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

The proceeds from the breakfast plate will go towards fueling fire engines which cost around...
West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraiser to raise money for fuel engine
YMCA Midland
Midland YMCA hosts first Shamrock Shake Fun Run
Those attending will experience around 180 booths filled with comic con collectibles, artwork,...
2022 Comic con taking over Midland Horseshoe Arena this weekend
2022 Comic con taking over Midland Horseshoe Arena this weekend
2022 Comic con taking over Midland Horseshoe Arena this weekend