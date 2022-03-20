Family Promise of Midland opens a new playground in honor of Kirby Collier

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday afternoon, family, friends, and loved ones gathered at the Family Promise of Midland for a dedication ceremony held to memorialize Kirby Collier.

Kirby grew up in Midland and graduated from midland high school in 2012. She was known around the community as ‘Ms. Kirby from all the children she spent time babysitting.

Unfortunately, after going off to college in Florida and maintaining a 4.0 G.P.A., Kirby suffered from a drug overdose and passed away at the age of 22.

Kirby had a longtime battle of drug addiction.

Kirby’s family tells CBS7 it means the world to see so many lives she touched show up at the dedication ceremony.

She was loved fiercely. Every second of her life She was prayed for, she was wanted, she was loved and yet she still died from a heroin and fentanyl overdose. It can happen to anyone, it doesn’t know any boundaries whatsoever and I just hope that anyone struggling will reach out and ask for help. We don’t want anyone to die and we don’t want any Family to struggle like we have struggled and have to mourn their child,” said Kim Collier, Kirby’s mother.

The playground sits on 2908 w Ohio Avenue and it is open to the public.

If you someone battling drug addiction, you can reach out to the Springboard Center in Midland or text ‘144family’ to 50700 to take your first step towards recovery.

