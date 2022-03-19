Advertisement

2022 Comic con taking over Midland Horseshoe Arena this weekend

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This weekend thousands of spectators will be coming out to the Midland Horseshoe Arena for the 2022 Permian Basin Comic-Con.

“Is the time to dress up in cosplay. We have a maid café, we also have a retro gaming area where you can experience some old school games, something from my childhood that I don’t get to see anymore,” said Comic-Con exhibit organizer Shalom Agalaba.

Those attending will experience around 180 booths filled with comic con collectibles, artwork, gaming, and even a little bit of shopping that you can’t find in stores.

With my booth, I cater a lot to the wrestling crowd so I do have a lot of exclusive action figures. We do have some wrestling belts, some exclusive transformers, Comic-con vendor Eddie Morales.

Some vendors I spoke with say they have been coming here for years because the culture is like no other, something others say they’re excited to experience for the first time.

“I’m kind of excited to see a different crowd,” said Comic con vendor Nicole Evans. “I feel like we’ve seen a lot in upper West Texas, we’re interested to see what the crowds here are like in Midland.”

The Permian Basin comic con is running until Sunday.

