Permian Basin Comic Con Schedule

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin Comic-Con is this weekend!

With events like autograph signings, video game tournaments, panels and more there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Doors open Friday night at 5 p.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. Doors will reopen Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and will be open till 7 p.m.

The last day of Comic-Con will be Sunday.

You can view a full schedule on the Permian Basin Comic Con website here.

