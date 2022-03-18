Advertisement

Permian Basin Comic Con Schedule

(Source: Permian Basin Comic Con X)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin Comic-Con is this weekend!

With events like autograph signings, video game tournaments, panels and more there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Doors open Friday night at 5 p.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. Doors will reopen Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and will be open till 7 p.m.

The last day of Comic-Con will be Sunday.

You can view a full schedule on the Permian Basin Comic Con website here.

