Midland and Odessa firefighters going to assist with wildfires in Eastland

According to the City of Midland, firefighters from the Midland Fire Department are joining other agencies across Texas to assist with the fires in and around Eastland, Texas.
Eastland Wildfires
Eastland Wildfires(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
MIDLAND AND ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to the City of Odessa, Odessa Fire Rescue has deployed an OFR ambulance with two paramedic firefighters on the EMTF State Mission for EMS support for state wildfires.

Training Captain Paramedic Will Moody and Engineer Paramedic Joe Velez left Odessa Wednesday evening and staged in San Angelo with missions in Barnhart fire and other fires.

According to the City of Midland, firefighters from the Midland Fire Department are joining other agencies across Texas as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) to assist with the fires in and around Eastland, Texas.

As of last night, the wildfires covered almost 40,000 acres, and were 0% contained.

The city says they felt confident they could deploy resources to assist in Eastland.

