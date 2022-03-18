A girl called Red

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - On a blustery, windy day like Thursday in Fort Stockton, Erin Chavez formed one of her best memories of Karisa “Red” Raines.

The two Fort Stockton High School students were out on the nearby Desert Pines Golf Course when the weather suddenly tried to carry them away.

“All of a sudden, it just picks up,” Chavez said. “We can’t see each other, we took off running, and we end up meeting back here at the pro shop. We’re all covered in dirt. Karisa’s red hair is no longer red.”

There are too many stories like this one to tell of Raines. But they all have a common theme: if you played a round of golf with her, you likely lost.

“We competed a lot of times, but no one could ever beat her,” Chavez said.

“I kept hearing about how this little girl from middle school was going to be awesome when she got up to high school,” Raines’ FSHS Golf Coach Lea Daggett said. “When she did move up to high school as a 9th grader, she automatically moved into my number one spot.”

Raines was one of six University of the Southwest Students killed in a car crash Tuesday night on FM1788. The small town is still coming to terms with the news.

“My uncle called me to tell me that it was her,” Chavez said. “And to this moment, I don’t have any words for it.”

Words will likely never come. But Raines’ legacy and the fierceness with which she competed will live on.

So, if you’re out at Desert Pines and look closely enough, you might still see her playing, even on a windy day.

NOTE: Fort Stockton ISD released a statement to CBS7 Thursday afternoon about Raines:

“Fort Stockton High School mourns one of our own. Karisa Raines was a shining light to everyone she met. As she walked through the halls of Fort Stockton High School, “Red” always had a beautiful smile, a kind word, and was friends with everyone. Karisa was always one to lend a helping hand to those who needed it and never said ‘no’ when she was asked. On the golf course, Karisa played with integrity and grace while carrying on an endless conversation during the game. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Karisa’s family and friends for their loss.”

