Nine Midland High athletes sign with college programs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Nine athletes from Midland High School signed their National Letter of Intent with college programs on Wednesday during a ceremony inside the MHS gym.

The signees were: Hunter Poe (McMurry baseball), Macalister Riddle (Wiley College baseball), Zion Ward (Sul Ross football), Christopher “Bam” Ruiz (Sul Ross football), Daniel Magallanes (McPherson College football), Matteo Houston (Hardin Simmons football), Garrett Hoppman (Valparaiso University swim), Peyton “PJ” Day (West Virginia swim), Trenton Fisher (McMurry soccer).

Watch the video above to see the signings and hear from the signees.

