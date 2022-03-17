Biden Signs New Interstate 27 Appropriations Bill

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

A continental corridor has the tall city standing in the center of it all. The new Interstate 27 is making Midland not only the east-west hub that it is now, but also a north-south one.

At the moment I-27 begins in Lubbock and connects to all points north. Yesterday President Biden approved an appropriations bill expanding I-27 with midland in the middle. it will run all the way down to Laredo creating a more efficient route to Monterrey, Mexico’s second wealthiest city.

James Beauchamp, of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance tells CBS7, “we see the opportunity through these connections to in essence double the Permian Basin economy.”

Like midland, Monterrey is growing by the day as is its wealth. Mexico’s 6th largest city will need fuel as citizens are buying more cars by the day.

Beauchamp continued, “We realize we’ve just scratched the surface of our natural gas capacity here, having those connections into Mexico and being able to export to Asian-Pacific countries is great because the cost of gas is so much higher there.”

the Monterrey-Midland alliance through the new I-27 may benefit more than just our continent. the Biden administration later wants to extend the interstate all the way to Alberta, perhaps making North America the biggest power player in oil and gas in the world.

Beauchamp says, “You’ve got I-14, connecting us to all Gulf Coast ports, and getting into the east coast so we can put Vladimir Putin out of business.”

