SOFTBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian prevails in wild game against rival Odessa
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School softball team defeated rival Odessa High 10-9 on Tuesday night at the Ratliff softball complex.
Permian jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the 3rd inning. However, Odessa came back and took a 9-8 lead late in the game. Permian responded to steal the win.
