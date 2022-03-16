SOFTBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian prevails in wild game against rival Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School softball team defeated rival Odessa High 10-9 on Tuesday night at the Ratliff softball complex.

Permian jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the 3rd inning. However, Odessa came back and took a 9-8 lead late in the game. Permian responded to steal the win.

Watch the video above for highlights.

