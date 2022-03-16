New Water Potential Water Re-Usage Plan for Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Drinking water in the Permian Basin has been a cause for concern for years. But the concept of “water stewardship” may change that.

You already know that if you want to get drinking water for your home here in the Permian Basin, a complicated quest is always involved.

Patsy Walker, a Permian Basin resident tells CBS7, “I have to pay someone to take me to the store to get water because I can’t carry those big bags on the bus.”

But one environmentalist may have the answer to her problems. He noticed those in his field weren’t wanting to hear from oil and gas players, especially when it came to clean water.

Marvin Nash of Encore Green Environmental tells CBS7, “yet you won’t talk to an oil and gas company, who is scientifically trying to treat some water so we can grow more grass, pour more oxygen, so we can create and do away with climate change and climate issues?”

Walker’s a born and raised resident of the Permian Basin and has been waiting a long time for her water to get just a little better.

“I was born in 1950, I remember drinking water even back then, it was bad,” Walker continues.

Help is on the way. Water from fracking can now be tested and transported at a more efficient cost, making their way safely to your faucet. And now droughts may no longer be an issue with more consistent soil.

Nash tells CBS7, “During drought conditions if I’ve just been putting a couple of inches every month or so in just keeping that surface where it’s healthy enough to absorb water. Then when i do get rain it doesn’t all get runned off and absorbed into the soil.

The benefits go beyond just drinking water. The soil can be set efficiently for improved agriculture, while water can irrigate land to create lush, beautiful parks. One man in the permian basin has begun working with NomadExcel, and they’re hoping more sign on soon.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.