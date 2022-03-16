Midland College Golf reacts to deadly crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling from a tournament against Midland College at the time of a deadly crash Tuesday night.

Both teams were scheduled to play at Ranchland Hills again Wednesday. But in light of the fatal accident they were involved in, the tournament has been canceled.

Six golfers University of the Southwest golfers and their head coach, Tyler James, died after a head-on collision Tuesday night.

When they left last night they had every intention of making their tee time.

Walt Williams, Midland College Head Golf Coach, said they are devasted.

“They were loading up the bus,” Williams said. “I told Tyler I’ll see ya bright and early in the morning. He said yes sir and waved and hopped in the van. It’s just devastating.”

Since the tournament was canceled, all the other teams’ scorecards were removed. But the University of the Southwest’s scorecards remain as a way to honor the victims of the fatal accident.

Other golf teams in west Texas, like Odessa College, also found ways to pay tribute to their fellow golfers.

Williams noted the relationship among golfers.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie in golf because you spend 5 hours walking around the golf course and talking to the kid playing matches and you get to know them pretty well,” Williams said. “It’s very heartwrenching to know the guy you spent ten hours with yesterday is no longer around.”

Most of the teams gathered at Ranchland Hills this morning to comfort each other and pray for everyone involved.

Coach Williams left his team with one message “Golf is just a game and tomorrow isn’t promised.”

“You’re not guaranteed the next minute, or the next day, or the next hour,” Williams said. “Be very conscious of your relationships and the people you’re with and the people you get to know.”

The course’s general manager says the University of the Southwest scorecards will remain hanging at Ranchland Hills for now.

He says he can’t bring himself to take them down yet.

