Golf team’s van involved in deadly crash near Andrews

The crash happened on FM 1788 & the Highway 115 overpass
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a Ford 5-150(Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a Ford 5-150)
By Mary Kate Hamilton and CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: CBS 7 has confirmed that The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team van has been involved in a fatal crash. A Ford 5-150 was the other vehicle involved in the accident.

We have confirmed there are multiple fatalities. Authorities say there were fatalities in both vehicles. Texas DPS has not released how many people have died or the names of the victims.

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

CBS 7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

BREAKING: Sergeant Blanco with Texas DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that there has been a fatal crash involving a college van on FM 1788 and the 115 overpass.

He cannot confirm how many people have died. CBS has a reporter heading to the scene for more information.

Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

