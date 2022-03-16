Advertisement

‘Falcon Free’ aims to put a dent in student debt

Watch CBS7 News at 10 p.m.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Brandon lipperts didn’t grow up in West Texas.

He’s from Smithville, a small town outside Austin, a place known mainly as the “Home of Hope Floats, if you like a Sandra Bullock movie,” Lipperts said.

It’s a place where people don’t always know about UTPB.

“People are always asking me where it is, and I tell them it’s in the heart of oil country in Midland-Odessa,” Lipperts said.

Coming from a single-family household burdened by student-loan debt, Lipperts chose to attend college at the UTPB primarily due to financial aid.

Now, thousands of students will receive similar help thanks to the new “Falcon Free” program, a $1 million fund designed to help students manage or eliminate student-loan debt.

.“Over 70% of our families will qualify for free tuition and fees at this university,” said UTPB President Sandra Woodley. “This is something that has never happened.”

It’s a significant achievement, evidenced by the hundreds of people packing the UTPB Gym Tuesday afternoon, an event complete with a mariachi band and dancers.

The money goes towards tuition and expenses. Students qualify if their family’s gross income falls under $100,000.

“There’s nothing more important we can do for generations in this state and this nation than provide affordable, accessible higher education,” said Kevin Eltife, Chairman of the UT Board of Regents.

“I don’t have to worry about student loan payments for the 10-15 years of my life,” Lipperts said. “I can get right into the classroom, do what I love to do, and worry about what matters.

Falcon Free program officially starts this coming fall.

To apply, all you have to do is fill out your FAFSA and be a legal Texas resident.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
Seven golf team members killed in deadly crash near Andrews
UPDATE: DPS confirms teenager killed in officer-involved shooting
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
CTSY: The Odessa American
Trio charged in theft of oilfield property
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

UTPB FALCON FREE
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
Seven golf team members killed in deadly crash near Andrews
Golf team involved in deadly bus crash near Andrews
Golf team involved in deadly bus crash near Andrews
SOFTBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian prevails in wild game against rival Odessa