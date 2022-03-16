‘Falcon Free’ aims to put a dent in student debt

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Brandon lipperts didn’t grow up in West Texas.

He’s from Smithville, a small town outside Austin, a place known mainly as the “Home of Hope Floats, if you like a Sandra Bullock movie,” Lipperts said.

It’s a place where people don’t always know about UTPB.

“People are always asking me where it is, and I tell them it’s in the heart of oil country in Midland-Odessa,” Lipperts said.

Coming from a single-family household burdened by student-loan debt, Lipperts chose to attend college at the UTPB primarily due to financial aid.

Now, thousands of students will receive similar help thanks to the new “Falcon Free” program, a $1 million fund designed to help students manage or eliminate student-loan debt.

.“Over 70% of our families will qualify for free tuition and fees at this university,” said UTPB President Sandra Woodley. “This is something that has never happened.”

It’s a significant achievement, evidenced by the hundreds of people packing the UTPB Gym Tuesday afternoon, an event complete with a mariachi band and dancers.

The money goes towards tuition and expenses. Students qualify if their family’s gross income falls under $100,000.

“There’s nothing more important we can do for generations in this state and this nation than provide affordable, accessible higher education,” said Kevin Eltife, Chairman of the UT Board of Regents.

“I don’t have to worry about student loan payments for the 10-15 years of my life,” Lipperts said. “I can get right into the classroom, do what I love to do, and worry about what matters.

Falcon Free program officially starts this coming fall.

To apply, all you have to do is fill out your FAFSA and be a legal Texas resident.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.