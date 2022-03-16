DEVELOPING: Crash involving a college bus on FM 1788 has caused at least one fatality
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - BREAKING: Sergeant Blanco with Texas DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that there has been a fatal crash involving a college bus on FM 1788 and the 115 overpass.
He cannot confirm how many people have died. CBS has a reporter heading to the scene for more information.
Avoid the area if possible.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.