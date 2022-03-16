Centers for Families and Children discuss creating coversations and awareness of child sexual abuse

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In the recent aftermath of several arrests reports of sexual abuse incidents among children, the Centers for Families and Children wants to spread awareness on how to talk to you kids.

“Seeing the long-term impact of abuse on kids, the thing you hear the most is the challenges that children face not only from the abuse but from the adults around them,” said Clinician Director Marc McQueen.

According to the C.D.C., at least one in seven children has experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year.

The Centers for Families and Children says it handles at least 35-50 percent of their clients who has experienced child sexual abuse at any given time.

“The increase was seeing in reporting and some of the stories, what I hope that is an indication of is that our adults, parents, teachers and our counselors are a little bit more aware and keen on things they need to watch for that might indicate a child has been approached inappropriately,” said McQueen.

Warning signs and behaviors of sexual abuse can be visible signs you may notice and/or changes in emotions and behavior.

Centers encourage parents to talk with their kids.

Centers for families and children offers trauma-focus therapy for families and victims who have experienced long or short-term sexual abuse.

