Odessa man arrested after barricading himself in apartment

Mug shot of Leroy Wallace
Mug shot of Leroy Wallace(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS has arrested an Odessa man after he barricaded himself in his apartment Monday morning.

According to DPS, Leroy Wallace of Odessa barricaded himself inside the Springwood Apartments at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning during a search warrant

DPS also said Texas Rangers negotiators and the Ector County Mental Health Services counselor were able to speak to Wallace.

He was taken into custody without injuries.

Wallace was arrested for possession of child pornography and taken to the ector county jail for booking.

