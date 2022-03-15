Midland Warrant Compliance Drive March 14-March 25,2022

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Municipal Court will be conducting a Warrant and Compliance Drive until Friday.

This drive started Monday and will help people resolve outstanding citations.

The City of Midland wants to remind citizens that Midland Municipal Court is a safe harbor court. This means that anyone may appear at any time to resolve their outstanding cases without the fear of being arrested.

Active violation notices have been mailed but if you are concerned that you have an outstanding City of Midland violation, you are encouraged to contact the Midland Municipal Court to find out what options or arrangements might be available. You may be eligible to sign up online for the driving safety course, deferred disposition, and can make payments on an existing payment plan.

For additional citation information, you may contact the Court at (432) 685-7308 or (432) 685-7314.

How to resolve your warrant:

ONLINE: www.midlandmunicipalcourt.com

IN PERSON : Midland Municipal Court, located at 201 E. Texas Ave

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

BY MAIL: City of Midland P.O. Box 1152 Midland, Texas 79702- Include your contact information to ensure proper credit – money orders only payable to the City of Midland. Warning: If you pay by mail, your warrant will remain active until your payment is received and posted by the Municipal Court.

Odessa will be having their Warrant Resolution Week from March 21-25. More details on that will be on CBS7.com as it gets closer.

