Local Big Spring Restaurants Pitch in After Fire

The cleanup in the aftermath of the Big Spring fires was an hours long process, and the mayor was quick on the scene. But he needed help. For one of the local Domino’s employees lending a hand hit close to home.

When Jasmine Baker answered the phone on Saturday night she sprung into action to help out the mayor and victims of the fire. She knew one of the victims personally.

“My cousin actually. She had the firefighters help her and they got her out safely,” Baker tells CBS7.

Shannon Thomason, the mayor of Big Spring, tells CBS7, “the first unit responded, saw the extent of the fire, a second alarm went out and essentially the entire fire department responded.”

After everyone was safe with the situation under control, the mayor realized he had seven service organizations and multiple displaced families to feed.

“I reached out to our local Domino’s to order 20 pizzas, it was a weird situation but the staff there handled it well.”

And, at the insistence of Domino’s, the pizzas were free of charge, and arrived in 35 minutes.

Eric Munoz, the general manager of Domino’s tells CBS7, “My cashier Jasmine came and told us about what was going on, after thinking about it, not very long, we went ahead and decided to donate those to the firefighters who were doing all that.

That not very long means about 10 seconds for jasmine.

Baker continues, “I just took the call as a normal call and asked if it was gonna be a carryout and delivery, he informed me of the situation. I went ahead and talked to the store manager and went ahead and asked them what we could do.”

Little Caesar’s, Pizza Hut and Al’s BBQ also gave food for free, showing the community was pitching in from all corners.

