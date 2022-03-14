Y Knot celebrates its grand opening in Midland over the weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend a new bar opened up in the city of Midland.

Y Knot is a new club that offers a new concept to the nightlife in the city. The modern space features a dance floor, plenty of lights, and an all mirrored hallway.

Its located at 4416 Briarwood Ave.

The owner, Julio Lozoya, who was born and raised in Midland says he is excited to bring the energy of a bigger city to West Texas.

“What we were trying to do is get away from the typical West Texas bar, or West Texas place where you can go out and where everything is rustic. You see wood. You see wooden counter tops. Here we wanted to keep our walls clean and we wanted to keep everything modern.,” said Julio Lozoya, club owner, Y Knot.

Lozoya says many locals travel to bigger city to get the experience that Y Knot offers.

The club requires a formal dress code in order to uphold an upscale environment.

The new club offers a new concept of their own special cocktail menu and promises to bring DJ’s and artist from all over.

