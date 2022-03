REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -UPDATE: TxDOT says this road is back open.

According to TxDOT, A four-vehicle crash has forced the closure of westbound I-20 on the west side of Pecos.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 37. High winds and blowing dust has visibility down to about 800 feet.

