Odessa apartment complex catches fire

By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Odessa Fire Department, an apartment complex caught on fire Monday afternoon at around 2:23 p.m.

The fire was located on the 2600 block of Santa Cruz Lane.

When units arrived, they saw an active fire on the first level. The fire then traveled to neighboring units causing damage to four total units.

The cause of the fire was a maintenance man who was soldering a pipe. It was ruled to be accidental.

There were no reported injuries and the Red Cross was notified.

