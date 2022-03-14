Midland College continues to award over $1 million in scholarships

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Because of the many donor-directed scholarships, each year Midland College awards over $1 million in scholarships. Last year, the college awarded $1.4 million to students, which included recent high school graduates and older students, many of whom are learning new workforce skills or upgrading existing skills.

“Midland College has been awarding scholarships for many years,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “We have wonderful donors who know that students will get a quality education at Midland College, and they want to help our students reach their higher education goals and career dreams.”

For the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year, MC will award the Jones Presidential Scholarship, a special scholarship awarded to ten 2022 high school graduates who have at least a 2.5 GPA and show strong leadership potential as evidenced through an essay and letters of recommendation. The scholarship amount is $5,000 per year for a maximum of two years.

“The Marion and Jan Jones Endowed Scholarship also funds many other students, both recent high school graduates and nontraditional students,” Erin Casey-Richardson, MC director of Scholarships, said. “In fact, Midland College has numerous donor-directed scholarships that do not require any family income considerations. As long as students have a 2.5 GPA and can maintain a 2.5 GPA (C+ average), they will receive scholarship assistance while attending MC. All they have to do is complete the 2022 FAFSA [Free Application for Federal Student Aid], complete the MC application and enroll, and complete the simple online MC Scholarship application. We know paying for college, especially during current times, is difficult. We are here to help.”

Casey-Richardson explained that students who have enrolled and completed the FAFSA and the MC Scholarship application by July 1, 2022, will receive priority consideration for the 2022-2023 academic year. Students should go ahead and complete the 2022-2023 FAFSA now. Registration for the fall semester begins April 4, and the online MC Scholarship application will be available on May 16. For more information, visit www.midland.edu/scholarships or contact the MC Scholarship Office at scholarships@midland.edu, (432) 685-4765.

