Ector County chase ends in apprehension of 6 illegal immigrants

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS, on March 14, at around 4:40 a.m., a DPS trooper responded to assist Ward County Sheriff’s Deputies pursuing a tan Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Interstate 20 near the Ector County Line.

As the chase neared West Odessa, Ector County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to assist and the Tahoe was stopped using a tire deflation spike strip. The pursuit ended at North Tripp and Redondo streets, The subjects then ran. The driver and 6 illegal immigrants were apprehended by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

While responding to the chase, another marked DPS patrol with emergency lights and siren activated was involved in a fleet crash with a pickup truck at the intersection of Business 20 and JBS Parkway. No injuries were reported and the crash investigation is still ongoing.

