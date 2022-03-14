Advertisement

Ector County chase ends in apprehension of 6 illegal immigrants

Ector County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Ector County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS, on March 14, at around 4:40 a.m., a DPS trooper responded to assist Ward County Sheriff’s Deputies pursuing a tan Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Interstate 20 near the Ector County Line. 

As the chase neared West Odessa, Ector County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to assist and the Tahoe was stopped using a tire deflation spike strip. The pursuit ended at North Tripp and Redondo streets, The subjects then ran. The driver and 6 illegal immigrants were apprehended by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

While responding to the chase, another marked DPS patrol with emergency lights and siren activated was involved in a fleet crash with a pickup truck at the intersection of Business 20 and JBS Parkway. No injuries were reported and the crash investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: DPS confirms teenager killed in officer-involved shooting
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
CTSY: The Odessa American
Trio charged in theft of oilfield property
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
From left to right: Crystal Delira and Mike Torres
Two arrested for buying stolen catalytic converters

Latest News

(Source: City of Big Spring)
Parts of Big Spring to have temporary water interruption
Midland College.
Midland College continues to award over $1 million in scholarships
One dead in Howard County Crash
One dead in Howard County Crash
Cars and Cops at Midland Park Mall
The Cars and Cops event took place at the Midland Park Mall on Saturday