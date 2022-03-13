Volunteers at First Baptist Church in Odessa made care packages for widows at Madison Medical Resort

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Volunteers at First Baptist Church in Odessa spent their Saturday morning making 150 care packages for widows at Madison Medical Resort.

This was a thanks to their new program called ‘Second Saturday Serve.’

They plan to give back to the members in the community every second Saturday of each month.

A Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church says he is happy to see people give back to the community.

“Oh man! This is a great thing. I mean, this is what the church should be about, and it’s getting out and loving on the community, and being Christ out in the community. That’s what we’re seeking to do. We’re just thinking of telling people, you know, Hey, Jesus love you. We love you. We love our city. We just want to do what we can to make a difference in our city,” said Byron McWilliams, senior pastor, First Baptist Church.

For more information on how you can volunteer, call 432-337-1524.

