Advertisement

Volunteers at First Baptist Church in Odessa made care packages for widows at Madison Medical Resort

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Volunteers at First Baptist Church in Odessa spent their Saturday morning making 150 care packages for widows at Madison Medical Resort.

This was a thanks to their new program called ‘Second Saturday Serve.’

They plan to give back to the members in the community every second Saturday of each month.

A Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church says he is happy to see people give back to the community.

“Oh man! This is a great thing. I mean, this is what the church should be about, and it’s getting out and loving on the community, and being Christ out in the community. That’s what we’re seeking to do. We’re just thinking of telling people, you know, Hey, Jesus love you. We love you. We love our city. We just want to do what we can to make a difference in our city,” said Byron McWilliams, senior pastor, First Baptist Church.

For more information on how you can volunteer, call 432-337-1524.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: DPS confirms teenager killed in officer-involved shooting
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
CTSY: The Odessa American
Trio charged in theft of oilfield property
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
Early morning crash in Midland leaves one man dead

Latest News

The accident occurred on Highway 80 and Faudree Road. Authorities say the roads will be...
Major accident on Highway 80 and Faudree Road
Several community members gathered at the Midland Army Air Field Museum to see many of the...
Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing hosts Aviation Fun Day
(MGN)
UPDATE: Big Spring Fire Department stopped the fire at the Bent Tree Apartment complex
To date, Angie’s babies have given away over 6000 baby dolls to men and women in nursing home...
Angie’s Babies seeking donations to gift alzheimers nursing home patients baby dolls