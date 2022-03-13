Advertisement

Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing hosts Aviation Fun Day

Several community members gathered at the Midland Army Air Field Museum to see many of the...
Several community members gathered at the Midland Army Air Field Museum to see many of the aircraft which were used in Vietnam or World War II.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday, the Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing opened its hangar to host a free Avaivation Fun Day.

Several community members gathered at the Midland Army Air Field Museum to see many of the aircraft which were used in Vietnam or World War II.

Children had the chance to experience hands-on history learning about the aircraft, military equipment soldiers used in the past, and even a photo op in a few cockpits.

The event also reenacted scenes of how soldiers lived on the field.

“We have World War II and Vietnam present for the reenactors. But the aircraft that inside range from World War II all the way through all the way through some current aircraft,” said Safety Officer Cody Golden. “This is just that opportunity for the public to come and get closer to a piece of history that what you see on TV is actually able to come to life out here this weekend.”

Officials say the 15-20 aircrafts on display from Saturday’s event will be used for CAF High Sky Wing’s next event on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: DPS confirms teenager killed in officer-involved shooting
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
CTSY: The Odessa American
Trio charged in theft of oilfield property
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
Early morning crash in Midland leaves one man dead

Latest News

The accident occurred on Highway 80 and Faudree Road. Authorities say the roads will be...
Major accident on Highway 80 and Faudree Road
(MGN)
UPDATE: Big Spring Fire Department stopped the fire at the Bent Tree Apartment complex
To date, Angie’s babies have given away over 6000 baby dolls to men and women in nursing home...
Angie’s Babies seeking donations to gift alzheimers nursing home patients baby dolls
Odessa PD adds cameras
Odessa PD Expected to Add Cameras At Intersections