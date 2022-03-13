Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing hosts Aviation Fun Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday, the Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing opened its hangar to host a free Avaivation Fun Day.

Several community members gathered at the Midland Army Air Field Museum to see many of the aircraft which were used in Vietnam or World War II.

Children had the chance to experience hands-on history learning about the aircraft, military equipment soldiers used in the past, and even a photo op in a few cockpits.

The event also reenacted scenes of how soldiers lived on the field.

“We have World War II and Vietnam present for the reenactors. But the aircraft that inside range from World War II all the way through all the way through some current aircraft,” said Safety Officer Cody Golden. “This is just that opportunity for the public to come and get closer to a piece of history that what you see on TV is actually able to come to life out here this weekend.”

Officials say the 15-20 aircrafts on display from Saturday’s event will be used for CAF High Sky Wing’s next event on Memorial Day.

