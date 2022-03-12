Odessa PD Expected to Add Cameras At Intersections

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Odessa city council granted approval for the police department to seek over a $130,000 in grants to install twelve new cameras across Odessa’s busiest intersections.

None of these cameras will be used for writing citations. Instead, traffic flow will be more effectively studied, creating a strong possibility of eliminating those long wait times at red lights. The cameras will primarily be used to combat serious crime, in response to tragic shooting three years ago in Odessa.

Mike Gerke, the Odessa Police Chief tells CBS7, “The idea started after the August 31 shootings, when we had a problem tracking our assailant down. When we have these cameras up we would have been able to track that person a lot more efficiently and quickly.

8 cameras have already been installed, the additional twelve will bring the total to twenty. The city seen over a 30% reduction in vehicular homicides since the initial ones were put in place. The new LTE cameras, in addition to studying traffic flow, will focus on combating sex trafficking, bringing drunk drivers to justice and tracking the movements of a serious criminal on the run.

The timeline is unclear as it is part of Governor Abbott’s safe neighborhoods initiative, but other Texas cities in the program have gotten these cameras up and running within a handful of months.

