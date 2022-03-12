UPDATE: Big Spring Fire Department stopped the fire at the Bent Tree Apartment complex

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST media, the mayor of Big Spring confirms that Building 2 of the Bent Tree apartments was a total loss. Two people have been transported to the hospital with injuries. As of now, the fire is under control.

If you wish to donate any water, you can drop them off at the east side parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Big Spring.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

According to our media partners at KBEST media, the Big Spring Fire and Police Department are currently at the scene of a fire that broke out at the Bent Tree Apartments.

Fire officials are using the First Baptist Church parking lot to put out the active fire.

People who live at the Coronado Apartments across from the fire are currently evacuating at this time.

CBS7 will keep you updated on more information when it becomes available.

