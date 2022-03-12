Advertisement

UPDATE: Big Spring Fire Department stopped the fire at the Bent Tree Apartment complex

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST media, the mayor of Big Spring confirms that Building 2 of the Bent Tree apartments was a total loss. Two people have been transported to the hospital with injuries. As of now, the fire is under control.

If you wish to donate any water, you can drop them off at the east side parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Big Spring.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

According to our media partners at KBEST media, the Big Spring Fire and Police Department are currently at the scene of a fire that broke out at the Bent Tree Apartments.

Fire officials are using the First Baptist Church parking lot to put out the active fire.

People who live at the Coronado Apartments across from the fire are currently evacuating at this time.

CBS7 will keep you updated on more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
UPDATE: Woman killed in fatal crash on Highway 349 in Midland County
UPDATE: DPS confirms teenager killed in officer-involved shooting
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
Early morning crash in Midland leaves one man dead

Latest News

To date, Angie’s babies have given away over 6000 baby dolls to men and women in nursing home...
Angie’s Babies seeking donations to gift alzheimers nursing home patients baby dolls
Odessa PD adds cameras
Odessa PD Expected to Add Cameras At Intersections
CTSY: The Odessa American
Trio charged in theft of oilfield property
Misael Hernandez
Ector County man sentenced to 60 years in prison