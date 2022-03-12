Advertisement

Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida

Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets and others at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

Police in Wilton Manors, Florida, say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest and continue the investigation.

Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York.

However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said five West Point cadets were involved, and four of them were hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
UPDATE: Woman killed in fatal crash on Highway 349 in Midland County
UPDATE: DPS confirms teenager killed in officer-involved shooting
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
Early morning crash in Midland leaves one man dead

Latest News

In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum...
Police: Man stabs 2 workers at New York’s MoMA and flees
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
(MGN)
UPDATE: Big Spring Fire Department stopped the fire at the Bent Tree Apartment complex
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capital...
Russian strikes intensify around Ukraine's capitol