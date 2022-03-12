Angie’s Babies seeking donations to gift alzheimers nursing home patients baby dolls

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It can be tough to watch loved ones battle diseases like alzheimer’s and dementia, it can be tough to figure out what to do to help those loved ones.

For over 15 years, a beloved grandmother Angie Clark battled with alzheimer’s disease living in a nursing home before passing away in 2018.

Through that difficult journey, her granddaughter Julie Gray and her family gifted her a baby doll--as a way of something to hang on to and provide Angie a piece of comfort.

“As soon as we placed this baby doll In her arms, she just lit up! It was almost like her spirit just came alive again because she remembered that feeling of love being a mom and it was an immediate holding it, cradling it, rocking it, and playing patty cake with it,” said Gray. “It really was able to help her come out of her shell to help her come out of her shell.”

Julie, taking trips four to five times a week visiting her grandmother’s nursing home, met Mary McCourt. someone who had lost her father against the disease.

“We became best friends, I mean we have each other’s backs. We would look after each other’s loved ones when the other family couldn’t be there,” said McCourt. “We also took 24 other residents in this facility on a locked unit underneath her wings.”

Together coping with the loss of their loved ones, they turned their grief into something good, creating ‘Angie’s Babies,’ a tribute to her grandmother gifting others with a piece of comfort.

“We thought what a better way to give back some love to these ladies and their families and taking a baby doll, raising funds, buying baby dolls and then we go deliver them on Mother’s Day to Mother’s Day to ladies in facilities,” said Gray.

But they just deliver dolls, on father’s day men receive Jerry’s puppies *or dolls* to honor Mary’s dad.

To date, Angie’s babies have given away over 6000 baby dolls to men and women in nursing home facilities around the Permian Basin.

“There’s no number that’s too small or too great when it comes to love and comes to giving back to the community,” said McCourt.

If you know someone struggling with the disease and need help you can reach out to the West Texas Alzheimer’s Association chapter located in Midland.

