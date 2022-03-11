Advertisement

Woman arrested for Continuous Smuggling in Brewster County

Gracielita Sanchez was arrested for the second time on a smuggling charge
Gracielita sanchez was also arrested March 3rd
Gracielita sanchez was also arrested March 3rd(Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman was arrested for the second time this month on charges she tried to smuggle illegal aliens into the U.S.

According to the Brewster County Sherrif’s Office, Gracielita Sanchez, was picked up Wednesday south of Marathon. when four immigrants took off on foot.

Sanchez was arrested as were the four immigrants.

This isn’t the first time she was picked up, she was also arrested back on March 3rd in Pecos County.

