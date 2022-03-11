Woman arrested for Continuous Smuggling in Brewster County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman was arrested for the second time this month on charges she tried to smuggle illegal aliens into the U.S.

According to the Brewster County Sherrif’s Office, Gracielita Sanchez, was picked up Wednesday south of Marathon. when four immigrants took off on foot.

Sanchez was arrested as were the four immigrants.

This isn’t the first time she was picked up, she was also arrested back on March 3rd in Pecos County.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.