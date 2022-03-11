Advertisement

Trio charged in theft of oilfield property

The three were arrested in early March
CTSY: The Odessa American
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A 29-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested after deputies say they stole 30 joints of 2 3/8 pipe belonging to an oilfield company valued at $4,500.

According to our News Partners at the Odessa American, Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, were each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony. Gonzales was also charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. Collins also had two charges of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony, from Parker County.

The reported incident happened around 10:48 p.m. March 5 in the area of YT Ranch near YT Road and Wire Line Road, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit stated.

Deputies say they saw a 2003 maroon GMC Sierra traveling east toward Wire Line Road. The Sierra was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Sierra was pulling a long pipe trailer with several joints of 2 3/8 pipe.

YT Ranch is not open to the public and is secured by a gate, the affidavit stated.

Due to the time of night, the YT Ranch being fenced and gated private property and oilfield theft being common in this area deputies attempted to conduct a stop of the Sierra, the affidavit stated. Deputies say they caught up to the Sierra at Cottonwood Drive and Wire Line Road and they activated their emergency lighting and siren in their fully marked Ector County Sheriff’s Office Unit. The Sierra refused to yield and continued traveling east on Cottonwood Road toward Highway 385 while accelerating.

The pursuit continued for two miles until the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Highway 385 and Cottonwood Road facing south on Highway 385, the affidavit stated. The driver of the Sierra was identified as Gonzales, while the front passenger was identified as Provencio and the back passenger was identified as Collins, the affidavit detailed.

During the investigation, it was found that Gonzales, Provencio and Collins entered the YT Ranch without the consent of the owner, Bill White, the affidavit stated. Gonzales, Provencio and Collins took 30 joints of 2 3/8 pipe belonging to Oxydental Petroleum valued at $4,500.

Deputies say contact was made with Jerry Byrne, a representative of Oxydental Petroleum, and he stated that Oxy didn’t give consent for the property to be taken. He further advised that Oxy does wish to prosecute for the theft and gave deputies consent to file charges on behalf of Oxydental Petroleum.

Gonzales, Provencio and Collins were each arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on March 6, jail records show. Gonzales had two bonds totaling $30,000 and posted bail on March 6. Provencio had one bond totaling $15,000 and posted bail on March 6. Collins had three bonds totaling $45,000 and posted bail on March 8.

