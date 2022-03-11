Rising gas prices affecting drivers in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As of Thursday, the statewide gas price average has reached 4 dollars a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

According to AAA in Texas, this price is setting a whole new record---not just in the state but also in Midland.

Midland is tied with Dallas/Fort Worth as the second highest gas price average across the state of Texas of the 27 major metros.

“The gas prices are getting really crazy for us out here, like I don’t know what we’re gonna do,” Midlander Shawntea Burns. “If it gets up to where it is in California at like seven dollars a gallon, we’re gonna be riding bikes or something I don’t know.

Burns says the rise of gas prices is affecting her financially and has to pay nearly triple the amount she use to pay to fill up for the week.

“It’s been a struggle with gas,” said Burns. “Back-and-forth from work, I went from maybe using one tank which is $45 to now spending 60 to 70 to fill up my car.”

A cost of which is only rising from week to week and having residents emptying their pockets to make ends meet.

“Mine was $68.78 today and I still had a quarter of a tank,” said Midlander Judy Daily. “We’re down to one car now so we don’t have to keep two filled anymore.”

AAA says just this week gas has significantly increased an average of 59 cents per gallon in Midland and 63 cents in Odessa from last week.

And because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine--the cost of crude oil will become more costly.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and financial markets surrounding crude oil which is the main driver for the price of gas and as long as crude oil prices keep increasing we’re going to see gas prices increase not just in Midland/Odessa but across the nation,” said Texas AAA Media Spokesperson Daniell Armbruster.

Since there’s no end in sight of the inflation, AAA says in the meantime good driving behavior, and car maintenance can cut down on gas consumption.

