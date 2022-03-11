Advertisement

Ector County man sentenced to 60 years in prison

Miseal Hernandez was convicted of killing his cousin in 2018
Misael Hernandez
Misael Hernandez(Ector County District Attorney's Office)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County District Attorney’s Office News Release

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, an Ector County jury found Misael Marquez Hernandez Guilty of Murder.

Mr. Hernandez was sentenced to sixty (60) years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

The prosecutors for the State of Texas were First Assistant District Attorney Gregory Barber and Assistant District Attorney Carmen Villalobos.

The presiding judge was Honorable Jay Gibson, in the 358th District Court.

On August 11, 2018, Misael Marquez Hernandez, 33, shot and killed his cousin Jacob Escobedo after a verbal altercation at a family gathering.

Mr. Hernandez was formally indicted for First Degree Murder on November 7, 2018. Defense Attorney Kevin Acker represented Mr. Hernandez in trial.

Dusty Gallivan Ector County District Attorney

