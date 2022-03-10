Odessa Council Approves 1 Million in Funding for Next Two Phases of Downtown Master Plan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa College reached a big milestone as they continue implementing their newly unveiled master plan.

Last night Odessa College and downtown Odessa Inc. got approval from the city council to use 1 million dollars of hotel occupancy taxes to create a new downtown community space next to the Marriott. Tony and Sandra Eoff, the owners of the Odessa Marriott, did a good deed that allowed for this all to happen

Casey Hallmark, the executive director of Downtown Odessa Inc. tells CBS7, “They did not choose to come and ask for those funds from the city. They are in agreement with the city to use those funds in lieu of taking them for the hotel in order to send those funds to Odessa College to help bring this amazing new green space and park space for downtown.

But this goes beyond just greenspace, that is just phase one of the master plan.

next phase is an entrepreneurial center for Odessa college students. a host of completely new classes will be established, perhaps most excitedly a cooking one.

