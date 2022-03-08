Advertisement

‘Shrinkflation’ may be the reason your favorite products are getting smaller

Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet...
Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You know when you open a bag of chips and realize the bag is only about half full? You might start seeing more of that - and not just with chips.

People are seeing everything getting smaller, like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.

Retail industry experts say record levels of inflation are costing companies more to produce all sorts of items, so they can either raise prices or give you less.

This is called “shrinkflation.”

As frustrating as it is for consumers, hiking prices is a last resort for companies, because they know that buyers will notice and it could hit demand for their product.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
UPDATE: Woman killed in fatal crash on Highway 349 in Midland County
UPDATE: DPS confirms teenager killed in officer-involved shooting
Your First Alert Election Station
CBS7 Election Results
Vehículo del Departamento de Policía de Odessa. (Cbs 7 Foto de archivo) (KOSA)
Odessa Police makes arrests in prostitution operation
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
Early morning crash in Midland leaves one man dead

Latest News

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
After his football days were over, Dale decided to give back, so he founded, the Texas Legacy...
ONLY ON CBS7: Former Permian running back launches website to give back to UT athletes
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining
Downtown Master Plan
Odessa Council Approves 1 Million in Funding for Next Two Phases of Downtown Master Plan