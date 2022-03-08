Searching for increased oil and gas production, Biden Admin seeks help from Saudi Arabia and Venezuela instead of West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the United States is exploring more ways to sanction the Russian economy.

One of the possible solutions is banning Russian oil and gas imports.

Over the past two weeks, the Biden Administration has begun to embrace the idea of banning oil and gas imports from Russia and encouraging our allies to do so as well.

“I’m all for it. Ban it,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D, CA-12) said.

But in a surprising move, the Biden administration hasn’t made any indication it plans to increase output as CBS7 suggested could happen when the invasion began.

“How about we get back to domestic energy production, right here in the Permian Basin?” Rep. August Pfluger (R, TX-11) said.

Cutting off Russia’s oil and gas exports from the world will severely affect the Russian economy, but it also creates a void that the U.S. could easily step in and fill.

Instead, lawmakers have made calls to Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to increase production, a perplexing decision given the tumultuous relationship between the countries.

“We are doing everything we can despite the fact the administration has waged war on our own domestic production,” Pfluger said.

So, why is the Biden administration working so hard to increase oil supply abroad but not at home?

“I think that the administration to some degree is just scared to make a move that will upset that very far-left faction of the party,” Pfluger said. “That faction does not represent America.”

Even if the Biden administration decides to up domestic production, it will take months for Americans to see relief at the pump.

But whenever the call comes, the Permian Basin is ready.

“Just like it’s time to put Midland over Moscow, it’s time to put Odessa over OPEC,” Pfluger said.

