Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado

A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for study was stolen from its truck. (Credit: KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST
DENVER (KMGH) - Police say a box of human heads intended for research for Science Care was stolen from a company truck last week in Denver.

Science Care uses its body donations to help medical researchers and educators practice and learn new medical procedures and techniques.

Pila Ross can’t believe that this happened so close to where she lives.

“Why was it able to get stolen? Why was the truck parked there?” she said. “You never know what those heads were going to be used for.”

The theft has the industry thinking hard about security.

Tomorrow Link is a whole body donation program that helps future first responders and medical professionals. While it wasn’t their company that was stolen from, they know the importance of what was inside the box.

“It holds the opportunity to save a life,” Justin Harper, assistant chief of Denver Health Paramedics, said.

The theft has the local industry thinking hard about security because what was stolen may have held answers we could all use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

