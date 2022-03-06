Advertisement

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in Winkler County

Three individuals were transported to Winkler County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room with minor injuries.
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:07 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday morning approximately at 6:30 a.m. two vehicles were involved in a crash in Winkler County just off of State Highway 18 and FM 874.

Authorities say that it was a 2 vehicle head-on collision involving one car and a passenger truck.

Three individuals were transported to Winkler County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Election Station
CBS7 Election Results
Image courtesy of MGN.
UPDATE: Woman killed in fatal crash on Highway 349 in Midland County
UPDATE: Man killed in Midland officer involved shooting
Fire involving multiple house in Odessa
UPDATE: Monday morning fire a result of arson, per City of Odessa
Michael Dean Gonzales
Odessa man scheduled to be executed has asked a judge to withdraw his execution

Latest News

Midland Fire Department
Midland Fire Department worked on a double-structure fire
Chuck-e-Cheese Midland
Chuck-E-Cheese donated toys to Big Brothers Big Sister of the Permian Basin
(Kalene O'Brien/CBS 7)
Midland County Cetnnnial Library hosts Dr. Suess Day
A jury has been selected for Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg’s case
Midland Police Department remembers fallen officer with ceremony