Two vehicles were involved in a collision in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday morning approximately at 6:30 a.m. two vehicles were involved in a crash in Winkler County just off of State Highway 18 and FM 874.

Authorities say that it was a 2 vehicle head-on collision involving one car and a passenger truck.

Three individuals were transported to Winkler County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.