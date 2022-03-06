Two vehicles were involved in a collision in Winkler County
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday morning approximately at 6:30 a.m. two vehicles were involved in a crash in Winkler County just off of State Highway 18 and FM 874.
Authorities say that it was a 2 vehicle head-on collision involving one car and a passenger truck.
Three individuals were transported to Winkler County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room with minor injuries.
